As there are no water pipelines reaching most homes, villagers in Vijaynagar circle in Changlang district are dependent on muddy streams or nearby rivers. Water is untreated. Most Gandhigram villagers fetch water from Shidilo, the river adjacent to the village, while in Mazgaon, villagers are dependent on a nearby muddy stream that passes through paddy fields. In the Vijaynagar market area, people are dependent on a few public water pipelines.