Governor requests for artificial limb centre in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Governor BD Mishra has requested persons with disabilities (PwDs) department under the ministry of social justice & empowerment (SJ&E) to set up an artificial limb centre in Arunachal.

The governor made the request during a meeting with Shakuntala D Gamlin, Secretary, PwDs under the ministry of SJ&E and other officials of the department at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Emphasizing on creating an inclusive society by empowering the differently-able people, Mishra said, “It is the collective responsibility of all the members of the society to provide ample opportunities to the physically challenged persons to excel in life. They can do extremely well in all fields of life, provided a conducive and facilitative platform is provided to them to grow.”

The governor said the civil society, the state and the central governments must take responsibility to enhance accessibility of the ‘Divyang’ to greater prospects so that they can become proud partners in the developmental processes.

Accepting the proposal for setting up of an artificial limb centre, Gamlin said 15 acres land will be required for it and she will process it as and when the state government provides the required land.

ALIMCO Chairman & Managing Director Dharam Raj Sarin, Director, DEPWD, Ministry of Social Justice KVS Rao, Rehabilitation Council of India Member Secretary Dr Subogh Kumar and DEPWD Under-Secretary DK Panda accompanied Gamlin during the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)