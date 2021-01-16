Month-long virtual women EDP begins at CHF

PASIGHAT, 15 Jan: A month-long virtual training on women entrepreneurship development program (WEDP) began at the College of Horticulture and Forestry here in East Siang district on Friday.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika said that women should venture into agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, textile, and crafts entrepreneurship.

The programme, funded by the department of Science and Technology, Government of India, aims to enhance skill development.

Thirty women, selected from different states are attending the month-long programme wherein 44 resource persons from across the country will deliver the lectures.