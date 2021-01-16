ROB’s Swachhta Pakhwada begins

ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: The fortnight long Swachhta Pakhwada began with a social service at the office complex and nearby areas of the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) here on Friday.

Organised by the ROB under the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the outreach programme includes plastic waste management, IEC activities for dissemination of information on better hygiene related to Covid-19 and two webinars.

Itanagar ROB Director Dr Keshavamurthy reviewed the preparedness of various field offices at Tawang, Bomdila, Pasighat, Along, Tezu through video-conferencing for success of Swachhta Pakhwada.