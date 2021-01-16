Thunders FC lift East Kameng Football Premier Trophy

SEPPA, 15 Jan: Thunders FC lifted the East Kameng Football Premier Trophy, defeating Tawa Abo FC 8-7 in a tiebreaker in the final played here on Friday.

Bantaram Gyadi FC’s Tailyang Cosy was awarded as the ‘best player of tournament, while the award for the best goalkeeper went to Rilo Riang of Tawa Abo FC.

Tapi Hake of Dang Warrior became the highest scorer.

Gyammar Nikum of Sawa Sporting Club was chosen as the emerging player of the tournament.

The award for disciplined team was won by Sanghcha Ajing FC.