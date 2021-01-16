Minister inspects Jido to Palling road

YINGKIONG, 15 Jan: Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang on Friday inspected the PMGSY road from Jido to Palling circle HQ in Upper Siang district.

The 34.951-km road project is being executed by the Rural Works department at an estimated cost of Rs 8210.72 lakh, which is funded by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

Interacting with the officials of the executing agency and the contractor-M/s RD Construction, Libang directed them to maintain quality of work.

He also asked the contractor and the executing agency to complete the work within the stipulated time.

Terming the road project as a lifeline, he urged the people not to create hindrance in the smooth execution of the work.

The road project is likely to be completed next year.