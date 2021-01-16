Villagers block road seeking arrest of assaulters

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 15: Angry villagers had reportedly blocked the Itanagar-Seppa National Highway (NH-13) for hours on Friday morning at Raik village under Leporiang circle in Papum Pare district, demanding arrest of those involved in physical assault of Nabam Gunia.

Sources informed that the commuters were stuck for hours at Raik village.

The youth under the aegis of the All Leporiang Youth Welfare Association (ALYWA) pasted their demands on placards at block points, which read, “Arrest the culprits within 24 hours. Bring the culprits to Sagalee police station. If failed to arrest, road shall be closed for one week under Leporiang.”

The Papum Pare district police, led by Dy SP Bomken Basar had to intervene by clearing the blockade with assurance that culprits would be arrested at the earliest.

According to police sources, there was a scuffle at Raik village leading to the injury of one Nabam Gunia.

As per the FIR registered with Sagalee Police station by Gunia, it was alleged that one Sonam Tagio and 15 others had assaulted him, Nabam Tachuk, Nabam Tania and Nabam Merch on Thursday around 11.30 am.

Gunia is reportedly undergoing treatment in TRIHMS Naharlagun.

Police sources also said that the reason for the scuffle was due to an incident that had occurred on 13 January. It is said that around 7.30 am, the police in Pakke Kessang had informed that Sonam Tagio of Talom Sima village appeared before the police, alleging that one Nabam Tayang of Raik Village had assaulted him while he was taking rest, without any provocation.

A case has been registered at PS Sagalee Case No 01/21 U/S 447/ 379/ 323/ 34.