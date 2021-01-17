Angry youths resume protest, block NH 13 again

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: Claiming that the police authority failed to meet their deadline to arrest the culprits of the Raik village scuffle, which led to three persons being injured, angry youths once again blocked the Itanagar-Seppa national highway (NH 13) at Raik village in Leporiang circle of Sagalee ADC headquarters on Saturday evening. Sources informed that three vehicles were damaged by the protestors.

Sources further informed that the protestors also heckled and stopped Sports Minister Mama Natung’s convoy, which was on the way to Itanagar from Seppa on Saturday evening. Natung reportedly placated the agitating youths and later his convoy was allowed to move.

However, they blocked NH 13 again after letting Natung pass.

It is informed that many stranded passengers have had to turn back to Pakke-Kessang and Seppa.

It is said that on Thursday, one Nabam Gunia was physically assaulted by a group of people, inflicting him grievous injury. Protesting the incident, the All Leporiang Youth Welfare Association served a 24-hour ultimatum to the police authority to arrest the culprits.

As per the FIR registered at the Sagalee police station by Gunia, one Sonam Tagio and 15 others assaulted him and three others – Nabam Tachuk, Nabam Tania and Nabam Merch – on Thursday at around 11:30 am. Gunia is reportedly undergoing treatment at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

According to a police source, the reason behind the scuffle was due to an incident that had occurred on 13 January. It is said that at around 19:30 am, the Pakke Kessang police informed that Sonam Tagio, of Talom Sima village, appeared before the police station in Pakke-Kessang, alleging that one Nabam Tayang of Raik Village had assaulted him while he was taking rest at a house near Raik village, without any provocation.

A case (No 01/21 u/s 447/379/323/34 IPC) has been registered at the Sagalee police station.