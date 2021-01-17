Farmers-scientists interaction meet held

KHAMDU, 16 Jan: The Changlang KVK organized a farmers-scientists interaction programme at Khamdu village in Changlang district on Saturday.

Interacting with the farmers of two farmers-producers organizations (FPO) – the Bordumsa Farmers Cooperative Society and the Mungwa Farmers Cooperative Society- MLA Laisam Simai stressed on nutritional and organic way of farming in the district.

He asked the farming community to opt for community farming on a larger scale “as the area is feasible for citrus, ginger and areca nuts.”

“One should be economically self-sustained and this is possible only through agriculture and allied activities,” the MLA said, and assured all possible help from his end.

He also urged the farmers to visit the KVK farm very often to acquire more knowledge about new technologies.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav urged the farmers to keep in touch with the KVK for any kind of assistance regarding farming.

He also encouraged to form more FPOs to uplift the economic status of the district.

Changlang KVK Head Dr DS Chhonkar highlighted the mandated activities of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

The programme was also attended by ZPM Jenny Longri and HoDs from the line departments.