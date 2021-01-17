Vaccination drive against Covid-19 launched across state

[Amar Sangno]

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: Joining the nationwide inoculation against the novel coronavirus, the state’s health department launched a massive vaccination drive for healthcare workers and doctors from five designated places – Tawang, the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, Pasighat, Yingkiong and Namsai – on Saturday.

The health department reportedly administered nearly 500 health workers and doctors with the Covishield vaccine.

Each designated vaccination centre was reportedly earmarked for 100 recipients’ list.

The state health department received the first batch of consignment, containing 32,000 doses of vaccine, from the union government on Thursday in Guwahati.

Covishield is the Serum Institute of India’s coronavirus vaccine. Each box contains 10 vails (doses) which has a capacity for 10 persons at a time.

In Tawang, Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the vaccination campaign. It is reported that 100 people received the vaccine in Tawang. Two women who enrolled for vaccination were reportedly found to be pregnant, which forced them to cancel as per the guidelines of Covid-19 vaccination.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Thuten Tsering was the first recipient of the vaccine in Tawang.

At the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), 84 healthcare workers and doctors turned up on Saturday for vaccination.

Associate Prof of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dr Prasanta Kumar Deka was the first recipient of the vaccine. Allaying the apprehension over the efficacy of the vaccine, Dr. Deka testified after receiving the vaccination.

“I took the vaccination on the left arm. There is no problem. It is just a little prick, no side effects like dizziness and nausea, etc. I am all fine and I think it is a very nice vaccine without any side effects,” he said.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, 86 people reportedly turned up, out of 100 people who had enrolled for vaccination. Jhon Nag, a sanitary assistant, was the first recipient in Pasighat.

In Yingkoing (Upper Siang), 90 people were inoculated on Saturday. DMO Dr Dubom Bagra informed that nine people had to skip the vaccination due to health issues and one woman staffer turned out to be a lactating mother.

The inoculation began with SMO Dr Joseph Thekseng.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times, Dr Joseph said,”This vaccine would give you protection, protection to your family members, colleagues and the nation, as well”.

He went on to say, “People should not pay heed to false propaganda about the vaccine. The vaccine is the only way to stop the coronavirus from spreading. Had the vaccine be defective, the frontline workers would not have been given it.

In Yazali in Lower Subansiri district, Education Minister MLA Taba Tedir visited the CHC and took stock of the preparedness for the Covid-19 vaccination session “site plan” on Saturday.

Vaccination of the healthcare workers will start at the CHC on Sunday.

In Namsai district, 99 healthcare workers and doctors received the vaccine. Leading from the front, District Medical Officer Dr Nang Soreya Namchoom was the first recipient of the vaccine in Namsai.