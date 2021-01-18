Blockade on NH 13 lifted

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: Following intervention by various organizations, including the Nyishi Elite Society, the All Nyishi Youth Association, the All East Kameng District Students’ Union, the All Sagalee Area Students’ Union and the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organization, the blockade on National Highway (NH) 13 by angry youths and the villagers at Raik village in Leporiang circle of Papum Pare district was lifted on Sunday.

A massive meeting was held at Raik village on Sunday to resolve the impasse. It was attended by representatives of the aforementioned organizations, along with Bameng MLA Goruk Pordung, the Seppa ADC and the Sagalee ADC.

It is said that the blockade was lifted with a 15-day ultimatum to arrest the culprits. It is also informed that, after the expiry of the ultimatum, the organizations would meet again to resolve the issue in the customary way.

The All Leporiang Youth Association was resorting to blocking the highway, demanding that the assaulters be arrested immediately.

As per the FIR registered at the Sagalee police station by Nabam Gunia, it is alleged that one Sonam Tagio and 15 others assaulted him and three others – Nabam Tachuk, Nabam Tania and Nabam Merch – on Thursday at around 11:30 pm. Gunia is reportedly undergoing treatment at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

However, Sonam Tagio denied the allegation, claiming he was instead attacked by one Nabam Tayang on 13 January without any provocation when he was taking a JCB to Seppa. The Pakke-Kessang police had reportedly informed the Sagalee police about the incident.