CoSAAP mourns teacher’s death

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Toli Riram, a trained graduate teacher (TGT), who had earlier served as the general secretary of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA), died on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness, informed the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP).

He was 50 years old, and is survived by a daughter and two sons.

The CoSAAP appealed to the state government, particularly the education department, to provide a government job to one of family members of the deceased on compassionate grounds.

The association offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

