State BJP says will take action against anti-party activities

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: The state BJP has said the party will take action against those involved in anti-party activities in the recently concluded panchayat and municipal elections.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, senior vice president of the state BJP, Tarh Tarak informed that the party is awaiting reports from the district units in this matter.

“Party issued whip to all before panchayat and municipal elections. However, in many districts, reports of anti-party activity have emerged. State leadership is awaiting

reports from the district disciplinary committee,” said Tarak.

He said the BJP would take action against those “who have hurt the interest of the party by colluding with other parties.”

On the issue of BJP losing the zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) contest in Lower Dibang Valley, Kamle and Papum Pare districts despite having more ZPMs, he said the party is studying the whole matter.

“In LDV, 4 BJP ZPMs joined JD (U) and similarly in Kamle 7 BJP ZPM joined JD (U). This led to the defeat of our candidates. Party high command is trying to figure out why this situation arose,” said Tarak.

Regarding Papum Pare, he said the situation is different.

“In Papum Pare we had 9 ZPMs. But 3 BJP ZPM’s votes were found invalid due to which JD (U) candidate won. This is a matter of concern,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Papum Pare district disciplinary action committee chairman of the BJP, Kipa Hipik informed the press on Tuesday that the party has started action against people involved in the anti-party activities at the district level.

“I have enquired with Sagalee and Doimukh mandals in this regard. Yesterday, a meeting of the five member disciplinary committee was held. We have expelled 32 (Sagalee), 25 (Sangdupota circle) and 41 (Banderdewa circle) party workers for indulging in anti-party works,” informed Hipik.

Further, he said the committee has expelled 7 GPMs from the party. The committee has also submitted a report, detailing anti-party activities by 3 ZPMs of the BJP and one state council member.

“We are forwarding their names to the state disciplinary committee for action,” he said.