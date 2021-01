AALO, 19 Jan: A number of vendors turned up for registration during a department of urban development & housing organized weeklong ‘loan mela’ to support urban street vendors, which began here on 14 January.

The programme is being organized under the Deendayal Antodya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission at the town club here to disburse loans to 2,098 registered urban vendors. (DIPRO)