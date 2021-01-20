Anjaw DC assures all help to drugs de-addiction centre

SWAMY CAMP, Jan 19: Anjaw DC Ayushi Sudan assured all possible help and support to the management of the drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre here in Anjaw district in preventing drug abuse among the youth of the district.

The DC, accompanied by Hayuliang ADC Sotailum Bellai, DMO Dr Bimol Ratan and others on Tuesday visited the de-addiction centre, which was made operation Monday.

The team interacted with the inmates of the de-addiction centre and distributed fruits to them.

Later, the DC planted a fruit-bearing litchi sapling in the compound of the centre.

The drugs de-addiction programme in the district is being implemented by the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project in partnership and the Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-Addiction Society, in collaboration with local NGO Amik Matai Society.