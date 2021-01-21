Trg in use of biomass commences

PASIGHAT, 20 Jan: A six-day online training on ‘mass multiplication of biomass and its use in pest and disease management in horticultural crops’ commenced at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Sixteen rural youths have been selected for the training.

Attending the inaugural programme, CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika spoke on the adverse effects of chemical pesticides on human beings and animals and advocated the use of biological fertilizers.

Course director Dr P Raja highlighted the benefits of biological control agents in pest and disease management in horticultural crop to increase the production and productivity.

State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) Deputy Director Sengo Dini said “the rural youths should make the best use of such training and for self-employment.”

Funded by the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, the training is being organized in association with SAMETI.