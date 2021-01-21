Training prog for SMCs concludes

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: A 10-day block-wise training programme on ‘media and community mobilization for school management committees and school management and development committees (SMC/SMDC)’ of Doimukh, Balijan, Kimin, Sagalee and Mengio blocks of Papum Pare district concluded in Mengio on Monday.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural function of the training programme under the banner of the ISSE-Samagra Shiksha, Papum Pare district at Doimukh on 8 January, DDSE Tagu Tana Tara suggested to the SMC/SMDC members to take active part in improving quality of education in their respective jurisdiction. He further called upon them to preserve school infrastructure and encourage more community participation to ensure better education for children.

In Balijan block, Balijan ADC Tasso Gambo, launching the training programme, assured to provide his personal initiative to improve the quality of education and school infrastructure.

During the training in each block, the resource persons imparted training on various subjects, including the role and responsibilities of SMC/SMDCs, new innovative schemes under the ISSE, the new education policy, and SOPs against Covid-19 pertaining to reopening of schools.