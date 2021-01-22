Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

ROING, 21 Jan: The Roing police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 25 grams of suspected brown sugar from his possession on Wednesday.

According to the police, they had been receiving information regarding illegal drug-related activities in Mayu-II area of Roing township for a few days. Following a tip-off, the Roing police station OC immediately deputed a police team led by SI Tasing Haging, along with a magistrate, to conduct a surprise raid in the house of one Habu Pulu of Mayu-II village.

Reportedly, during the search, seven packets containing suspected contraband drug, weighing approximately 25 gms, were recovered and seized on the spot.

The accused was arrested, and a case [u/s 21 (b) NDPS Act] has been registered against him.

Reportedly, Pulu is also a suspect in another case registered at the Roing police station earlier.