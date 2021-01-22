Mayor, corporators visit SWMP

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: Newly elected Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang, along with corporators of various wards, IMC Commissioner C Chukhu and other officials of the IMC inspected the solid waste management plant (SWMP) in Chimpu to assess its status.

Interacting with the officials, Phassang sought full details of the plant and its working condition from the engineers and technicians. He urged the team of corporators to obtain firsthand information on solid waste management and to plan to control garbage pollution in their wards and the capital as a whole.

Speaking to reporters, Phassang said that “the motive of visiting the solid waste management plant is to know the ground reality of the plant and to get information on how to revive and improve it, so that the garbage issue in the IMC’s jurisdiction would be solved as soon as possible.”

“I appeal to the denizens of the capital to take responsibility for segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, so that we can easily dispose of them. Moreover, biodegradable garbage can be recycled into manure at the same plant and the same can be used in our kitchen gardens,” said the mayor.

The SWMP’s consultant Roger Syiemlieh informed that whatever household garbage comes into the plant, “it is fermented, treated, and segregated through the machine.”

Only biodegradable waste can be recycled into manure and it takes at least 42 days, he informed.

Meanwhile, the mayor along with the corporators and officials of the IMC visited the Banderdewa check gate to see the feasibility of setting up a “smart city check gate.” The team also inspected the clock tower in Ganga, the Gohpur weekly market and the burial ground in Chimpu.

Earlier, the mayor felicitated Phassang Yatup, who constructed her house successfully under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Forest Colony, Banderdewa.