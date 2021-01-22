MLA distributes sewing machines among women SHGs

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 21 Jan: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering distributed sewing machines to 16 women SHGs of his constituency on Thursday.

The MLA asked the women groups to use the machines for enhancing their income. He assured them that they would be provided with proper training by expert fashion designers.

Speaking on the concept of “brand product” of stitched cloths, tribal attires and finished products, Ering suggested to them to take a firm decision to reach the international market with their products.

The MLA recalled that he had earlier granted fund to women SHGs of Rayang village under his constituency and helped them establish a sanitary napkin production unit.

Expressing support to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the central government, the MLA had granted a fund of Rs 4.5 lakhs through his LAD fund to women SHGs to help them adopt income generating activities. He also gave fund for the construction of an office room and a training hall of the SHGs in Ngorlung village in Ruksin circle.

Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, who accompanied the MLA, suggested to the women to avail training and financial benefits given under the rural development department. He also urged the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) staffers to support the women entrepreneurs with proper guidance and skill training.

Among others, Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh, former ZPM Tonggeng Panyang, and Ruksin public leaders Ojing Aze and Opang Taying spoke and encouraged the women SHGs’ members to adopt income generation activities and work in closer coordination with the authorities concerned.

Ering was also accompanied by EAC Tadling Pertin, engineers and SRLM officials during the distribution programme.