Trg programme on medicinal and aromatic plants held

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Jan: About 60 participants from different SHGs and NGOs, along with school students and others attended an ‘Entrepreneur meet-cum-training programme on cultivation of medicinal and processing of aromatic plants’, organized by Jorhat (Assam)-based CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST) at the CSIR-NEIST branch here, under the CSIR-Aroma Mission.

Addressing the participants, CSIR-NEIST director Dr G Narahari Sastry delivered a speech on entrepreneurship development and utilization of natural resources, besides management and protection of the biodiversity.

Principal scientist Dr SP Saikia spoke on the CSIR-Aroma Mission, while the CSIR-NEIST’s RPBD head Dr Jatin Kalita explained the “CSIR rural technologies and their importance in socioeconomic development.”

Entrepreneur Tabu Dui, president of the Rural Development Society, Naharlagun, shared his views and ideas, and prospective entrepreneur Tatung Tama also shared her views and sought support “regarding analysis of bioactive constituents/ingredient of medicinal and aromatic plants,” according to a release from the CSIR-NEIST.

In the second session, a scientists-students interaction programme was held at the institute. Dr Sastry interacted with the students of the government secondary school, G Sector, Naharlagun, and distributed books, shared his knowledge and motivated the students to cultivate a scientific temperament.