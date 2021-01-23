Women riders create awareness on road safety

ANINI, 22 Jan: Thirty-seven women riders participated in a rally organized here in Dibang Valley district by the women & child development department, in collaboration with the district administration and the NHIDCL, on Friday as part of the National Road Safety Month (18 January to 17 February).

The riders disseminated information on road safety, use of helmets, vehicle registration and safe driving. Booklets on road safety signs were distributed by the DTO. In addition, the message of the Nasha Mukt Bharat and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaigns were also propagated. (DIPRO)