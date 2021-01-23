Min expresses concern over development scenario in Longding

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Science & Technology Minister Honchun Ngandam has expressed concern over the existing development scenario in Longding district, in terms of agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors, and over deforestation for shifting cultivation.

Chairing a meeting of officers and officials of the science & technology department here on Friday, Ngandam said that “the main motive is for scientific intervention for sustainable development of Arunachal Pradesh, with special reference to Longding district.”

Expressing serious concern over shifting cultivation, the minister said that the people should try to avoid deforestation and safeguard forests and their products.

“Shifting cultivation is being practiced by the people of the district without any scientific methods, resulting in low crop production,” he said.

“Soil erosion, river sedimentation, climate change, global warming, etc, are the results of deforestation across the world,” he informed.

He urged the science & technology department and the State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC) to come up with research for introducing more scientific measures like terracing and other soil and water conservation measures to increase productivity and

stop soil losses in the state with the use of remote sensing & GIS and UAV technologies for submission to the state government for necessary action.

Ngandam requested the Science & Technology (S&T) secretary and director and the SRSAC director to visit Longding district initially to practically see the agricultural practices, jhum cultivation, livelihood, etc.

The minister also instructed a team of scientists/engineers from the S&T and the SRSAC to visit all the districts, starting in February.