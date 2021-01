ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Choki Tatung passed away on 22 January at his private residence in Nirjuli, following a prolonged illness.

The rank and file of the Congress party, led by APCC vice president Bosiram Siram, on Saturday held a condolence meeting at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here, and observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.