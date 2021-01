ZIRO, 23 Jan: Newly elected Lower Subansiri Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Likha Sang Chhore assumed office here on Friday.

Interacting with the ZPMs of the district, Chhore called for cooperation from all the elected representatives to ensure that welfare schemes reach the people at the grassroots level.

She later inspected the ZPC office and the DRDA office. She was accompanied

by ADC Millo Kojin, PD Bamin Tarang and all the ZPMs. (DIPRO)