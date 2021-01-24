Covid-19 vaccine administered to 67 frontline workers in Jang

JANG, 23 Jan: Sixty-seven frontline workers received shots of Covid-19 vaccine at the CHC here in Tawang district on Saturday.

The vaccination programme took place under the supervision of DRCHO Dr Lobsang Tempa. SMO (SG) Dr Rinchin Neema was the first to receive the vaccine.

The first session of the Covid-19 vaccination drive covered frontline workers of the CHC, consisting of ASHAs and anganwadi workers. A total of 114 beneficiaries have registered under the Jang CHC for vaccination.

Tawang Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, Jang ADC

RD Thungon and EAC Pema Dorjee also witnessed the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Jang subdivision. (Mon Tawang Vigilance)