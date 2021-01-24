Rebia inspects bridge construction at Ramghat

RAMGHAT, 23 Jan: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia on Saturday inspected the ongoing bridge construction work over the Papum river at Ramghat in Papum Pare district.

The bridge was sanctioned and construction work started during his tenure as a minister to provide all-weather road connectivity to Tarasso circle.

During his visit, the MP requested the departmental officials and the contractor to expedite the bridge work.

The officials and the contractor assured the minister that the work would be completed on time.

Balijan ADC Tasso Gambo, Balijan ZPM Tem Pika, Tarasso ZPM Tem Yaba, all the GPMs, gaon burah, and officials of the PWD accompanied the MP during his visit.