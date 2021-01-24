Siang ZPC office inaugurated

BOLENG, 23 Jan: Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing inaugurated the office of the Siang zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) here on Saturday.

Congratulating the newly elected ZPMs and GPMs, Tasing sought their cooperation in improving the pace of development in the district.

Siang DC Rajeev Takuk, who was also present, expressed satisfaction over the successful culmination of the PR election and said he looks forward to work with the newly elected PR leaders.

CPZP Osi Mibang, ADC Gyabo Pertin, panchayat and public leaders, government officers and others also attended the inauguration. (DIPRO)