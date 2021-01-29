ADC launches vaccination drive

KAMBA, 28 Jan: Kamba ADC Rujum Rakshap launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive at the PHC here in West Siang district on Thursday.

One hundred healthcare workers were vaccinated on the day of the launch, while 85 others will be vaccinated by 31 August.

Rakshap exhorted the doctors to “give adequate coverage of two doses of vaccine to all with proper health tips to do away with apprehensions about the vaccine.”

He said the vaccine is “safe and essential for all in this pandemic time.”

A team of doctors, comprising DFWO Dr Tomar Kamki, Covid-19 awareness campaign nodal officer Dr Jumge Padu, Kamba MO Dr Kengam Ninu and other medical staff attended the vaccination camp.

Dr Ninu was the first to receive the vaccination.

Meanwhile, in Tawang district, 14 beneficiaries received the Covid-19 vaccination at the Bongleng PHC on Thursday.

The session was inaugurated by CO Phuntso Tashi in the presence of MO Dr Pema Dolma, public leaders and DRCHO Dr Lobsang Tempa.

A vaccination session also held at the KDS district hospital in Tawang, where 106 beneficiaries were vaccinated. (DIPROs)