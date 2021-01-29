Legal refresher trg for GBs organized

TAWANG, 28 Jan: Sixty GBs and HGBs from different villages participated in a ‘legal refresher training for gaon burahs (GB) and buris’ here on Thursday.

Themed ‘Synergy between customary practices and formal laws’, the training was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the Tawang District Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the union law & justice ministry’s justice department.

Addressing the participants, APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai apprised the GBs of how they play an integral role in the justice delivery system at the grassroots level.

DC Sang Phuntsok encouraged the gaon burahs and gaon buris to take the opportunity to learn more about formal laws and to understand their powers.

This was followed by a technical session on ‘Access to justice for all’, during which Chai covered topics such as free legal services, legal aid clinics, lok adalats, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, marriage registration under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, and the Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act, 2008.

Later, advocate Tashi Dondup held a session on the Scheduled Tribes & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

APSLSA project consultant, advocate Marie Riba spoke on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, while Law and Judicial Deputy Secretary Dani Belo dwelt on the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945.

Advocate Rinchin Wangmu spoke on Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, which was followed by a question and answer session, during which doubts raised by the participants were cleared.