Minerva FC Academy selects 8 boys from Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: Eight boys from Arunachal have been selected by the Chandigarh-based Minerva FC Academy in the zonal trial held in Guwahati, Assam, on 29 January.

The selected players are Tony Lomtung, Lidhi Yigam, Mukto Potom, Gokia Takar Maku, Taw Tamin, Taw Talo, Yura Ajisth and Lod Lapang.

“The selected players will be offered 10 years’ contract by the Minerva FC Academy. During the contract period, they will be offered free football training, schooling and hostel facility with food,” informed Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary Kipa Ajay.

Around 50 players from across the Northeast were selected for the zonal trial.

The academy had earlier conducted trials for boys born in between 2010 and 2016 in Pasighat and Itanagar on 25 and 27 January and 13 players were selected for the zonal trial.

Congratulating the selected boys, Ajay said, “We are very much proud of our boys who got selected by the Minerva Academy. Giving such opportunities to our young boys and girls is our top priority. We are extremely delighted that those boys grabbed their chances successfully.”

“We are in talks with a few more reputed clubs/academies to conduct more talent hunts in the state this year. Building strong grassroots is our goal” he added.