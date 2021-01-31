Minor students die by suicide

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: In a shocking incident, two minor students – a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – reportedly died by suicide in the premises of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Yoji-Yora in West Siang HQ Aalo in the intervening night of 27 and 28 January.

West Siang SP Raja Banthia informed that prima facie it appears that both the students died by suicide.

Banthia said initial examination of the deceased’s bodies showed that there was no foul play. The Aalo police have registered an unnatural death case, and the matter is under investigation.

The police informed that the two students were in a relationship, and that the girl might have died by suicide first and the boy followed suit after seeing her dead. The police further informed that, after postmortem and legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the respective parents.