Union seeks eviction of illegal structures in school premises

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The Kra Daadi District Law Students’ Union (KDDLSU) has appealed to the Kra Daadi deputy commissioner to take immediate steps to evict illegal structures within the school premises.

In a four-point representation to the DC on Thursday, the union claimed that people have encroached on the land of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in New Palin and illegally constructed structures within the school premises.

“It is learnt that previous administration issued land allotment to the public. The department of land management has already allotted 37,013 sq mtrs in 2010,” it added.

The union’s other demands include: immediate construction of a structure which will serve as landmark of the school boundary; giving authorization

of the general ground in New Palin under the control of the principal of the New Palin GHSS; and early arrangement of a JMFC court building in Palin.