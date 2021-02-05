Donggin festival celebrated

JOLLANG, 4 Feb: Adi community celebrated their popular festival Donggin with traditional fervour and gaiety at Jollang village on 2 February.

Addressing the gathering, T Yaying appealed to the youths of the Itanagar capital region to “focus more on education and come forward to fight against the drug menace and alcoholism.” Yaying also urged them to contribute to the Swatch Bharat Abhiyan.

Youth leader Tamer Tachung highlighted the significance and the mythological aspect of Donggin festival.

All the Covid-19 SOPs were observed during the celebration.

Display of local food, drinks, textiles and handicrafts were the highlight of the celebration.

A volleyball competition was also organized as part of the celebration.