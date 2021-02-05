Online trg in horticulture underway

PASIGHAT, 4 Feb: More than 550 participants are attending a three-day online training programme on ‘Value chain and marketing of horticultural products for entrepreneurial development’, which started at the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address, CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika said horticulture is one of the fastest growing sectors that is reducing poverty and accelerating the overall economic growth of the Northeast region.

He also spoke about “the importance of advanced production technology in horticultural crops for the NE region.”

Associate Professor Dr Lakshmi Dhar spoke about how value chain and marketing strategy will boost Indian horticulture “and create the next wave of agricultural growth with training sessions from eminent domain experts from across the country.”

Associate nodal officer Dr P Raja spoke on marketing opportunities for young entrepreneurs in horticulture in the Northeast.

BHU’s Agricultural Economics Head Dr Rakesh Singh delivered a speech on the ‘Role of new farm bills in horticultural supply chain management in the present context’, while New-Delhi based National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research’s principal scientist Dr Raka Saxena delivered a lecture on ‘Marketing and trade related opportunities for entrepreneurship development in the horticultural sector’.