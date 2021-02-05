Road safety awareness progs conducted

KHONSA, 4 Feb: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the transport department and the Tirap police conducted three days’ awareness campaign on road safety at the 6 Assam Rifles campus from 2 to 4 February.

Attending the programme, Tirap SP Kardak Riba urged the student community and youth leaders to create awareness on traffic rules in every nook and corner of the district.

He commended the battalion for conducting the road safety awareness programme.

Earlier, 6 Assam Rifles CO Col AK Das highlighted the importance of the Road Safety Month and other activities being carried out under the Assam Rifles’ civil action programme in various parts of Tirap and Longding districts.

Riba, Das and DTO Aman Wangsaham distributed helmets to students present at the awareness programme.

Among others, members of the All Tirap District Students’ attended the programme.

In Deomali, a two-wheeler and three-wheeler rally was organized by the local administration in collaboration with the Tirap police to mark the Road Safety Month.

Deomali ADC Penga Tato and SDPO Topha Wangsu spoke on the importance of the Road Safety Month.

Members of the bazaar committee, students and people of Deomali attended the programme.