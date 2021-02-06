57 percent achievement in Covid-19 vaccination: Health dept

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The health department on Friday informed that it has achieved 57 percent success in administering Covid-19 vaccine in the state so far.

Upper Siang district tops the table with 96 percent. “With a target of vaccinating 244 persons, 235 have been vaccinated in five sessions,” the department said.

Tawang is in second place with 84 percent, and Namsai and Leparada in third place with 80 percent each. Pakke-Kessang district is the least covered district with 26 percent, followed by Upper Subansiri (34 percent) and Dibang Valley (38 percent).

The health department further informed that so far 295 sessions have been held across the state and 10,887 healthcare workers (HCW) out of 18,973 have been vaccinated.

The nationwide inoculation drive was launched on 16 January, targeting all HCWs in India.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times, Health & Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban disclosed that due to difficult terrains and distance, some of the HCWs could not be covered.

“Due to terrain and distance, some of our HCWs couldn’t be covered in their respective sessions. Especially anganwadi workers who work in the interiors couldn’t be covered in their due sessions,” informed Parthiban.

The health secretary further informed that vaccination of frontline workers began on Friday.

“In the coming days, we are hopeful to cover above 90 percent of our targeted population among HCWs. Simultaneously, we have started our frontline workers’ vaccination from today,” he added.

“We have better performance compared to other states in India,” Parthiban claimed.