‘Design plan for Borum-helipad bridge handed over to Nlg PWD EE’

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The PWD’s Survey, Investigation, Design and Planning (SID&P) Chief Engineer (CE) Atop Lego informed that the design plan of the launching tower for the construction of the Borum-helipad bridge in Naharlagun was officially handed over to the office of the Naharlagun PWD executive engineer (EE) on 1 February.

Recently, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso had alleged that the office of the SID&P CE had been delaying the release of the design, thereby halting the progress of work.

Speaking to the press, the CE said there was delay in submitting the towers erection plan because the department was exploring many options. “It took some time because lots of options were studied, considering the situation of the site. Now that the design has been submitted, the work should pick up pace,” he said.

He further said that the towers should be launched within three months, provided the contractor engages enough manpower and experts.

“It is a 90 metres long two-lane arch bridge with footpath facility. If constructed as per the plan, it will be a very beautiful bridge,” he added.

The CE also informed that under the Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan, a plan is being developed to decongest the traffic in the Itanagar capital region.

“Cement concrete road is also being taken up under this scheme,” he added.

In the matter of repairing the VIP road at Niti Vihar, the CE said that the materials for construction have started to arrive. “Once the materials reach here, it won’t take much to repair the damaged portion of the road,” he said.

Meanwhile Naharlagun PWD Division AE Chukhu Tacho acknowledged that the department has received a design plan of the launching tower for the Borum-helipad bridge.

“The contractor has been provided with the design, and he has already left for Raipur in Chhattisgarh to order the materials for the launching towers. Once the materials reach Naharlagun, again they have to be fabricated. It will take some time for the towers to be launched,” said Tacho.

He said the department along with the contractor will try to complete the bridge as soon as possible.

Once completed, the Borum-helipad bridge will provide a much-needed alternative route for the commuters. At present, commuters have to depend only on NH 415, due to which constant traffic jams are witnessed in Naharlagun.