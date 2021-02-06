CM, Gov extend Boori Boot greetings

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Boori Boot festival of the Nyishi community.

“Boori Boot festival is our strongest link to our culture and therefore must be celebrated with traditional and ritualistic fervour,” the CM said in his message.

He also reminded all of the importance of preserving and using indigenous languages for everyday use among community and family members.

“Our languages are a gift to us from our ancestors. Our languages and festivals are our identity. Let’s take pride in them and preserve for posterity,” Khandu added.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festivity would promote amity and unity among the people of the state.

“Celebration of festivals helps us in preservation and propagation of our age-old heritage, as also enables us to upgrade our agricultural practices with the march of time,” he said, and expressed confidence that Boori Boot festival would spread the message of “technology-based innovative agricultural practices among the people to enhance their wellbeing and economic gains.”

“May the spirit of Boori Boot bring happiness, prosperity and protection from diseases, particularly Covid-19, for all of us,” the governor said in his message. (CM’s PR Cell and Raj Bhavan)