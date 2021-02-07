Dakpe inspects upcoming projects in Dollungmukh area

DOLLUNGMUKH, 6 Feb: Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe recently visited Dollungmukh and inspected several upcoming projects and infrastructure in the area.

Dakpe inspected the 90-metre span RCC bridge at Paro, the power sub-station, the inspection bungalow, and the government quarters for assistant engineer, which are all nearing completion.

The MLA requested the officers concerned to work with sincerity and dedication to complete the proje-cts and maintain quality.

Dakpe, who was accompanied by heads of various departments, also inspected the 17-km PMGSY road from Kalaptakar to Paro. The Rs 17 crore PMGSY road project is being executed by the Raga RWD division.

Three small bridges have already been completed on the PMGSY road, while the work on a steel girder composite bridge over the Dollung river, measuring 120 mtrs, at Paro is in full progress, Dakpe informed.

The MLA along with administrative officers of the area also visited the upcoming mega Subansiri hydropower project.

Taking stock of the work’s progress, he directed the officers concerned to carry forward the power project. “The project should come up at any cost, as it would be an asset for the state and the country,” he said.

Dakpe also assured the NHPC and Patel Engineering Company of support in their development activities.

“At the same time I have requested the locals not to create any hindrance in the upcoming mega power project,” Dakpe added.

Later, the MLA met members of the Boori Booth Yullo Festival Celebration Committee-2021 and encouraged the people to preserve the old-age tradition and culture of the tribal society.