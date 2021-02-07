Skill trg programme for animal health workers concludes

NAMSAI, 6 Feb: Fifteen farmers from 15 different villages of Namsai district participated in a weeklong ‘skill training on animal health workers’ programme organized by the Namsai KVK.

The programme, which concluded on Saturday, was aimed at empowering the rural youths with basic knowledge of treatment of farm animals and poultry. The training covered all aspects of procedures and lines of treatments.

“Along with the treatment methodology, preventive and control measures of different animals and birds were also taught to the trainees,” the KVK informed in a release.

Course director Dr Binod Kr Dutta Borah demonstrated castration of piglets in open method and goat in close method, it said.

KVK Head Dr D Sasmal, animal reproduction scientist Dr S Deori, and NABARD DDM Kamal Roy interacted with the trainees and apprised them of the beneficial projects of the NABARD.

ICAR RC for NEH Region Joint Director Dr H Kalita also spoke.

At the end of the programme, appliances of castration and artificial insemination of goats were distributed among the trainees.