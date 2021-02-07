Awareness prog on yak breeding held

JANG, 6 Feb: Fifty yak and yak-cattle hybrid farmers benefitted from an ‘awareness programme on scientific feeding and management of highland farmers’, organized by Dirang (West Kameng)-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) at Lhau village here in Tawang district on 5 February.

During the programme, which was organized in collaboration with the veterinary department, NRCY principal scientist Dr D Medhi apprised the farmers of scientific feeding and breeding of different highland animals, while scientist Dr SS Choudhary spoke on hygienic maintenance of the animals.

NRCY Senior Technical Officer Dr M Hussain delivered a talk on the reproductive and health management aspects of the highland animals.

The participants were provided with concentrate feed, common salt, calcium preparations and basic veterinary medicines from the NRCY’s TSP fund. Besides this, four progressive farmers were provided with manual chaff cutters.

Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Thopten Tashi advised the farmers to follow the practices suggested by the scientists to improve the productivity of their animals.