4th Arunachal Pradesh Central Government Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament begins

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: The 4th Arunachal Pradesh Central Government Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament started at the Don Bosco School ground here on Saturday. This year four teams – Prasar Bharati, BSNL, India Post and SBI – are participating in the tournament.

The opening match was played between defending champion SBI and BSNL. Batting first, SBI could score only 88 runs in 20 overs. In reply, BSNL scored the target in just 13 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

The second match, between Prasar Bharati and India Post, witnessed a nail-biting finish. Winning the toss, Prasar Bharati elected to bat first and scored a competitive 114 runs in 20 overs. In reply, India Post was bowled out for just 103 runs in 19 overs.

For Prasar Bharati, Rakesh Doley scored an unbeaten 50 runs and took 2 wickets. He was adjudged man of the match. Pradeep Kr Adey took 4 wickets for Prasar Bharati in the crucial last over. For India Post, Raju Barman was the highest scorer. He scored 31 runs.