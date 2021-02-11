NSCN-K militant surrenders

CHANGLANG, 10 Feb: An NSCN (K) militant surrendered before the police and district administration in Changlang.

Matkham Ngaimong, a Myanmar-trained militant of the outfit surrendered before Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav and SP Mihin Gambo here on Tuesday.

Ngaimong, who hails from New Khamlang village under Miao sub-division, joined the outfit in 2012.

Stating that the surrendered militant would be reintegrated back to the mainstream of the society to live a normal life, the SP urged all the other misguided youths to return to the mainstream.