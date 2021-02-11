PIO imposed fine

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Taluk Rai, Public Information Officer (PIO)-cum-RWD EE, Daporijo division, for ‘deliberately’ delaying in furnishing information as sought by an information seeker under the RTI Act.

The PIO has been directed to deposit the said penalty amount within one week from the date of issue of the order.

The PIO has also been directed to appear before the court of the state chief information commissioner on 9 March, along with a copy of the deposited treasury challan, failing which the commission will invoke section 20 (2) of the RTI Act, 2005 and recommend disciplinary action to the chief secretary.