EKSWCO seeks CM’s intervention to complete Seppa-Chayang Tajo road

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: A team of the East Kameng Social Welfare and Culture Organisation (EKSWCO) on Thursday called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking his intervention in the Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road issue.

The EKSWCO team was headed by its chairman Bharat Sonam, who was accompanied by Arunachal Publishers and Broadcasters president Chopa Cheda, who is also the media advisor to the EKSWCO, and other members.

The EKSWCO informed the chief minister that the road from Seppa to Chayang Tajo, whose construction began in 2008 under NEC fund, implemented by the PWD and executed by the Gammon India Ltd, is yet to be completed despite revised funding from the NEC.

“The people of Chayang Tajo, Bameng, Khenewa, Lada, Sawa and Gyawepu-rang circles are highly disheartened with such slow pace of work. This road is the lifeline for the people residing in the aforesaid circles. They are looking up to you for early completion of the same,” the EKSWCO stated, seeking the CM’s intervention in completing the project.

The EKSWCO further requested the chief minister to provide a budget allocation of Rs 1.5 crore in the current financial year for revival of the ‘Kameng River Festival, 2021’.

It said that the festival is a medium to showcase the rich tradition, culture and biodiversity of the five different tribes of East Kameng district to the world.

It further requested the CM to allocate Rs 1 crore fund for the welcome gate at the trijunction of the Seppa-Sagalee-Bomdila road as part of town beautification in Seppa.

“A new welcome gate at the trijunction would not only be a tourist attraction, but a directional point for new visitors to get proper information and directions of the destinations,” it stated.

The chief minister responded positively, and assured to look into the issues raised by the EKSWCO.