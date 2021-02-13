FOB holds webinar on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

PASIGHAT, 12 Feb: The Field Outreach Bureau (FOB) under the ministry of information and broadcasting on Friday organized a webinar on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) which aims to enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states with the objective of promoting mutual understanding.

Its Director, Dr HR Keshavamurthy said paired states have to carry out activities to promote cultural connect in the areas of language learning, culture, tradition, music, tourism and cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices.

He urged the field staff of FOBs at Pasighat, Bomdila, Aalo, Tawang and Tezu to implement the decision of Group of Ministers on EBSB to help people in Arunachal learn 100 sentences in Hindi as Uttar Pradesh is the paired state.

The government of India has clubbed Arunachal Pradesh with Utter Pradesh and Meghalaya to promote EBSB.

Resource Person, Prof Tamin Payum from JN College here said that the best way to promote EBSB is to know each other and understand the vast diversity of India.

EBSB is a dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the vision of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel to connect people of diverse art and cultures and languages and familiarize the people with the diversity of India.

“India is a unique country in the world, where different types of language, culture, food, attire, costume, etc. exists, but to implement EBSB all over the country, we have a responsibility to become familiar with this diversity and use it in our society and family,” he opined.

“It is very tough to educate rural people of Arunachal Pradesh about EBSB,” Prof Payum said.

He, however, urged the authority to provide platform at different rural areas of the state, where traditional dances in local attires of Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya would be performed by the local boys and girls, so that rural people would understand the cultural diversity of the country.

The officials of FOB at Bomdila, Tawang, Aalo, Tezu and ROB, Itanagar participated in the webinar.