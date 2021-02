LONGDING, 12 Feb: The 36th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), under its civic action programme, distributed 26 sewing machines among the needy women of Chatting village in Longding district on Friday.

This was an effort of the force to help the rural poor and needy women become self employed.

Battalion’s Commandant SR Behura, Deputy Commandant GS Bora, Assistant Commandant Ranjeet Prasad, the Raja, the HGB and GB were present during the distribution programme.