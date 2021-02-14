Governor felicitates local paper makers

TAWANG, 13 Feb: Governor BD Mishra felicitated Maling Gombu and other Mon Shugu (local paper makers) of Mogto village, who have taken the initiative to rejuvenate the age-old tradition of handmade paper in Tawang on Saturday.

The governor appreciated the local people for preserving and continuing the ancient tradition of local papermaking.

“This indigenous tradition of paper making provides an ever expanding avenue for home consumption and exports and it offers increasing employment opportunities for the local youth,” he said and hoped for good market of Mon Shugu in the near future.

The governor, who is on a two-day district tour of Tawang advised the people to explore other creativities of tribal traditions and practises which will open scope for self employment and at the same time to revive their indigenous cultural heritage.

The governor assured to popularise Mon Shugu in Raj Bhavans across the country.

The governor asked Chief Minister Pema Khandu to write to his colleague chief ministers to popularise the handmade local paper.

He reiterated that the state government, under ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ schemes would be well advised to make this millennium-old local product of world standard and attraction by inviting all foreign high commissioners and ambassadors present in New Delhi.

He said that “this initiative will motivate the youth of the state to become job providers, and they must shun the tendency of remaining job seekers.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also announced the gifting of boiling and mashing machines to every paper making family at the earliest.

The governor’s wife, Neelam Misra and senior civil and army officers were present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)