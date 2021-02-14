Governor, CM greet people on Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in separate messages, wished the people of the state, particularly the Singphos on the auspicious occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi.

The governor expressed hope that the sacred occasion will usher-in harmonious coexistence and socio-cultural growth of the people.

“On this propitious occasion, I pray to Shapawng Yawng to bless each one of us with peace, progress, prosperity and safety against Covid-19,” the governor said in his message.

In his message, Khandu said the festival is one of the most colourful in the state and showcases to the world the varied and rich culture, customs and exotic flora and fauna of Arunachal Pradesh.

“At the same time it is also a medium to preserve, protect and promote the age old cultural heritage of the Singphos,” he said.

The chief minister maintained that preservation of indigenous culture through celebrating local festivals with people’s active participation is one of the hallmarks of Arunachal Pradesh.

“May this Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the joyous dance festival, bring in good harvest, prosperity and good health for our people,” the chief minister said.